SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — While some spend Memorial Day weekend remembering our fallen heroes, many spend the weekend surrounded by friends and family, and that often means lots of grilling.

While it is one of the most common ways of sharing a meal for many summer holidays, it can be easy to forget how dangerous it can be.

The popping of the meats on the grill can spell burn injuries, or worse, a fire if left unattended.

Officials said that a fun grill out has the potential to get out of control quickly.

“Grilling season, but people really need to be safe when they use those things,” said Amanda Monroe Rubendall with MercyOne Siouxland.” “Have fire extinguishers or a source of water available to put out any fires. Another thing that we need to keep in mind is not to douse a lit fire with anything combustible such as gasoline, lighter fluid, kerosine, and things like that. Even the fumes from something like that can cause a flash burn and cause serious injury to people.”