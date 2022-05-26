SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The upcoming holiday will delay Gill Hauling’s pickup for Sioux City residents.

According to a release from the City of Sioux City, Memorial Day will delay garbage and recycling pick up by one day.

Monday’s collections will be picked up on Tuesday, Tuesdays on Wednesday, and so on for the remainder of the week.

The release also stated that the Citizens Convenience Center will be closed on Monday.

Additional information regarding residential garbage and recycling collection can be found here.