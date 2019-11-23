Members of Siouxland Chamber of Commerce traveled to China for trade discussions

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Trade talk was apart of a recent trip to China by members of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce.

The group spending 10 days touring the nation including a session with U.S. Ambassador to China, Terry Branstad.

Chamber President Chris McGowan telling KCAU 9 that the former Governor of Iowa told the group that negotiations between the nations continue and that a deal is possible.

“He was very optimistic that a trade deal between the Trump Administration and the Chinese Government was on the horizon. They are very optimistic that they’re very close at this time and, of course, that would be very important for our farmers in northwest Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota,” said Chris McGowan, Siouxland Chamber President.

Of course, the nations have been close to a trade deal before without success.