Members of 185th Air Refueling Wing work to break stigma surrounding mental health

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Members of the 185th Air Refueling Wing are addressing mental health issues in the military.

Peer support training is being offered to some members on the base to help them learn to cope with those issues.

Members of the 185th sit across from one another practicing in real-life scenarios. The goal is to be there, not as counselors, but as a fellow service member who may have a better understanding of what they’re going through.

“There’s been a stigma around the military to basically suck it up buttercup, or suck it up and move on, and what we want is to try to break that stigma,” Kevin Erickson, a Technical Sergeant for the 185th, said.

He said the purpose of the training is to teach members how to help their peers.

“It’s something the military really needs right now. People don’t always understand what we go through in the military. So, I think as someone who can relate, it’s better because we can connect on a different level than maybe their friends on the outside,” Justine Kelm, a peer support member, said.

“I’m really hoping to be able to help. We have military members that have a lot on their plate and just so they have someone to talk to and get the help that they need without having their situation become worse,” Andrew Johnson, another peer support member, said.

About 15 members of the 185th were selected to become peer support members.

“By having these peer support team members they can be like, I’m talking to another person in the military. I’m not talking to a counselor. I’m not talking to a mental health professional. What I’m talking to is a fellow service member that has also gone through life experiences that can maybe help me out, and the ultimate goal is for them is to get help if they need it,” Erickson said.

Erickson added he hopes the peer support training will break the stigma of mental health in the military while providing coping and active listening skills to members.