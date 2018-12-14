Melting snow ahead with warmer temperatures

We are really warming up out there, and that is doing a great job of melting the snow we currently have on the ground.

With all of the melting, that is causing a few problems in the morning hours. Melting snow adds moisture to the atmosphere, and when the nighttime comes, we end up seeing fog because of this.

This morning is no exception as we have another dense fog advisory in effect for most of our northwest Iowan communities. That expires at around 8am this morning, and we will have nothing but sunshine filling in for the rest of the day.

The sunshine will end up greatly warming us up again today. Wednesday we reached the mid 30’s, Thursday hit the upper 30’s and today we could even see some low 40’s in Siouxland!

If you like the warmer temperatures and sunshine, we can get used to it for the weekend. Temperatures will stick in the low to mid 40’s.

We started out the month well below average, but now it looks like we are turning the tides. Many warmer than average days are ahead here for Siouxland.

This will be very effective over the next few weeks at melting off the snow we currently have. Extended models are also showing a warmer than average end to the month, with average to below average precipitation expected.

This means we could be struggling to keep snow on the ground for Christmas.

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News