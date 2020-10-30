Medical, recreational marijuana could soon be legalized in South Dakota

NORTH SIOUX CITY, (S.D.) – South Dakotans are being asked yes or no this election when it comes to legalizing marijuana.

Initiated Measure 26 would legalize medical marijuana for South Dakotans with debilitating medical conditions.

New Approach South Dakota is an organization that pushed to get the measure on the ballot.

“New Approach is actually an advocacy organization made up of patients and parents of disabled children. So, the reason this is so important to us is because its touched every one of our lives. Each one needs access to medicine that’s not so much traditional,” said Melissa Mentele of New Approach South Dakota.

“I’m a big supporter of medical marijuana. I’m not a user personally. But I do think it could bring a lot of economical change to the state. I mean, it’s been pretty economically advantageous for the states, it’s been passed in, so I don’t see any reason not to pass it,” said Andrew McKibbin.

“I think people don’t have enough serious respect for the dangers of drug use and it can very easily be shown in our own family, not in our own chidden, but in other family experiences that marijuana can lead to very serious problems,” said Anne O’Mara

Constitutional Amendment A on the South Dakota ballot would legalize recreational marijuana for people 21 and older, but in limited quantities.

“I ran into a lot of it when I was a police officer and I made a lot of arrests because there was a lot of abuse of it, and that’s my concern now that we don’t get abused. That’s the thing,” said Terry Booe Sr.

“My relative thoughts on it are this year I believe medical marijuana will pass, but I don’t think recreational will,” said one voter.

As of this year, 33 states have passed laws legalizing or decriminalizing medical marijuana and 11 states have legalized marijuana for recreational use.

Latest Stories