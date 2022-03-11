SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Initiated Measure 26 was passed by 70% of South Dakota voters in November 2020 to legalize medical marijuana, but forty bills during this year’s legislative session looked to alter the state’s program.

After weeks of debate, members of the South Dakota legislature rejected many bills that would have further restricted patient access to the state’s newly implemented medical marijuana program. Senate Bill 24 upheld medical cardholders’ right to home-grow but limited the number of plants to two in harvest and two seedlings.

This card from the state’s Department of Health allows Vermillion’s Dakota Natural Growers and Chief Operations Officer, Josh Wood, to bring their business’s mission to reality.

“Getting the product in the hands of patients is the number one priority with safety and quality really being front and center,” said Wood.

DNG became the second facility in the state to receive a medical cannabis cultivation license, and once they begin growing, Wood talked about the next step for their business.

“We are going in front of our city council to seek our dispensary license in a couple weeks here so that we’re able to provide these products to our local community in addition to the distribution agreements we are working on with our other dispensaries that are out there and have been licensed inside of the state,” said Wood.

South Dakota Department of Health’s website lists fifteen dispensaries so far that have been approved by city and state, meaning Wood and his team should have plenty of competition to distribute their product to, but he explained DNG’s true purpose as a business.

“When we help the first veteran, when we help the first person that’s in a really tough place with chemotherapy, that is what gets us very excited about the opportunity to have been awarded this license,” said Wood.

At this time, the South Dakota Department of Health lists no approved cannabis testing facilities, and Senate Bill 118 would require all marijuana sold for retail to be tested first