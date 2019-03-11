Medical issue causes emergency landing at Sioux Gateway

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - An emergency landing took place at the SiouxGateway Airport Monday morning.

JetBlue said that one of their flights had to land just after 5 a.m. Monday after one of their crew reported that someone was experiencing a medical issue. Medical crews met the aircraft as it arrived.

Flight 162 was going from Sacramento, California to JFK airport in New York before it diverted to Sioux City. They said the flight is continuing to New York.