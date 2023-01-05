SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An important deadline is coming soon for Medicaid users.

Many Americans are expected to lose their Medicaid coverage in the new year. Since the pandemic, Medicaid enrollment grew by more than 27% and over the last two years, the program has renewed automatically. But come January 11, that will end.

Chris Kuchta is the Community Engagement Specialist with Connections Area Agency on Aging. That organization helps people with disabilities apply for Medicaid. She said the application is no easy process.

“But that process, they can fill those forms out themselves with the documentation that’s needed, or they can come to us for assistance,” said Kuchta.

She said with auto renewing coming to an end, she expects to see an uptick in more people needing assistance with these applications.