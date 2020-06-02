Meat workers slowly returning to Dakota City plant hit by virus

This Monday, April 20, 2020 photo, shows the Tyson Fresh Meats beef processing complex in Dakota City, Neb. Tyson announced in a news release Thursday, April 30, 2020, that it would close the Dakota City plant Friday through Monday to perform a deep cleaning of the facility. State health officials have reported hundreds of new coronavirus cases in the county where the plant is located and the county where Sioux City is located. (Tim Hynds/Sioux City Journal via AP)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska meatpacking plant that was forced to shut down because of cases of coronavirus among its workers is slowly ramping up its operations, but nearly 800 employees are still on leave after they became infected.

The Tyson Foods beef plant in Dakota City says the company is past the peak of active coronavirus cases among its workforce.

Company officials say they’ve resumed two shifts of operations and the number of employees on leave is decreasing.

Plant officials say 786 of the local workers were infected with the virus as of May 29, but many of them did not show any symptoms.

Employees who tested positive were given paid leave.

