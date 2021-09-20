Meat prices rise to new highs in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The steaks are high as local butchers say meat prices are at all-time highs in Siouxland.

As the costs have increased during the summer, Mike Cunningham, owner of The Butcher Shop, said certain changes in Siouxland cause prices to jump this time of year.

“It’s been more kind of predictable to see the prices go way up during the summer,” Cunningham said. “That’s also because there’s only a few packers left anymore, so there’s not as many packers as there used to be in the past, so they can kind of manipulate the prices.”

Cunningham also said rising costs of food production labor and transportation are impacting prices.

“People don’t have much incentive to go back to work with all the stimulus going on, so once we get past that maybe people will get back to work and maybe prices will start coming back down,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham said prices on steaks, ribeyes and tenderloins have risen the most.