Meals on Wheels offers service to those in self-isolation

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Meals on Wheels is typically only for individuals that are homebound, but since March, it’s expanded those who qualify.

Connections Area Agency on Aging, the non-profit that conducts the program, has opened it up to those who are self-isolating, nearly doubling their clinetele and since many of their clients fall in the high-risk category, they have had to limit delivery to weekly or bi-weekly.

“Every two weeks just checking on their well-being as well so I’m hoping they’re walking away with not only the good food that’s helping to keep them healthy but also with knowledge that there are people out there who care,” said Chris Kutcha, of CAAA.

The organization has delivered over 133 thousand meals in over 20 counties since March.