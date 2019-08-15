Meals on Wheels in need of additional drivers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

The end of summer means the end of vacations. It also means fewer volunteers for one Siouxland organization.



Meals on Wheels is facing a shortage of drivers and could use your help. They’re also worried about losing volunteers during fall and winter months when folks end to move away from cold weather.

The organization serves 200 residents in Sioux City, and organizers say volunteers deliver so much more than food.

“That person who visits may be the only person that that elderly person sees in the course of the day. It serves as not only that good meal but it serves as a safety check. It also provides a time for them to visit and to socialize and kind of get a glimps back into the outside world,” said Chris Kuchta of Area Agency on Aging.



Kuchta says a route usually only requires an hour of time. Volunteers can choose their own schedule. If you’d like to sign up as a Meals on Wheels driver, we have that information our website, SiouxlandProud.com.