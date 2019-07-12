MCI, Mass Markets adding workforce at new Sioux City facility

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

After sitting empty for about 6 years, the Century Link building near Sioux Gateway airport once again is home to business.



Following several months of renovations, the business moved into the 50,000 square foot facility in March.

The call center business moved from Dakota Dunes with about 100 employees earlier this year.

Since March the company says it has hired another 150 workers.

“In 2019 We expect to grow to over 300 employees. On top of that, we have another 200 seats past that so in 2020 we hope to be 500-600 people. This a great area that has supported business like this in the past. What we’re looking at is a place to give people a place to create new careers,” said Joe Vondracek, MCI, V-P of Operatrions.



In addition to the call center, Vondracek says the company is looking to add additional brands to its growing business.



