McCook Lake Izaak Walton League members learn to fish

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) – Members of the McCook Lake Izaak Walton League held an event on learning how to fish.

The club event gave non-fishermen a chance to pick up tips from members who know how to fish. The result was a relaxing take on team-building.

“We like to see the members try and get involved a little bit, know other members, and get some ideas from them and stuff. Trying to get to know the new members, and try to get them involved in stuff,” said Board President Mardelle Cole.

Cole said that if there’s enough demand, the event may be held again in the future.

Latest Stories