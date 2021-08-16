Mazing Acres announces 2nd Annual Scarecrow Coin War

YANKTON, S.D. — Mazing Acres has announced the return of the Scarecrow Coin War contest in their 2nd annual pumpkin patch.

Mazing Acres Pumpkin Patch is set to open to the public on Saturday, September 4, and will feature the season-long Scarecrow Coin War contest.

The contest involves organizations and businesses building scarecrows to be displayed at the pumpkin patch throughout the fall season, and visitors vote for their favorite by placing coins in its jar. At the end of the season, the one with the most votes will win, and the money will be donated to a non-profit organization.

2020’s contest raised $1,200 and the winning business, Academy of Dance, chose to donate it to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“Mazing Acres provided such an incredible experience for our community and our favorite part was seeing all the cute and funny photos of families posing with Bruni, our ballerina scarecrow. The whole experience brought so much joy to our studio that winning was just the cherry on top.”

Mazing Acres is currently seeking organizations and businesses to build scarecrows to be displayed at the pumpkin patch throughout the fall season.

Register by contacting Mazing Acres Pumpkin Patch through email.