Mayorless Siouxland community may lose township

CHATSWORTH, Iowa (KCAU) — A community of 80 people in Sioux County is in danger of losing their township status.

Chatsworth has been without mayor since December after the former mayor resigned. The city council has appointed a mayor pro tem and have a special election set for May 25 but none of the town’s residents have sign up to be on the ballot to fill the position.

The election will be write-in only, however, the current city council doesn’t seem too concerned about it.

“We have a mayor pro tem who took over the mayor position, so he’s going to be mayor and we’re actually looking for another elected official, we think we might have somebody that is interested in it and we just don’t want to be county official,” said city council member Tyler Jurrens.

If the winner of the write-in does not accept the position, the town would be forced to appoint a new mayor pro tem or lose their township status with the county.



