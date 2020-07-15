Mayor Pro Tem says Sioux City City Council will review fireworks ordinance

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – In May of 2017, Sioux City became one of Iowa’s largest cities to approve the sale and use of exploding fireworks.

After a growing number of complaints, City Council members said it’s time to review the local fireworks ordinance.

Sioux City Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore, said he, as well as some residents, brought up the fireworks issue during Monday night’s City Council meeting.

Officer Andrew Dutler with the Sioux City Police Department said the department did see an increase in fireworks complaints around the 4th of July.

“The Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 4th of July weekend, last year, we responded to about 50 calls for fireworks. This year, that same time frame, we responded to approximately 79. So, we were up quite a bit over the 4th of July weekend,” Dutler said.

Overall, the department has received more than 300 fireworks complaints this year. That’s nearly double the amount from last year.

The discharging of fireworks within the Sioux City city limits is only allowed on the 3rd and 4th of July, along with New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Linda Glisar said in her neighborhood, fireworks started weeks before the 4th of July weekend.

“A couple weeks before they were supposed to start, it was like bombs going off. It was constant ’til two, three in the morning. So, something needs to be done. If people can’t follow the rules, then there shouldn’t be any,” Glisar said.

Moore said council members don’t want to ban the use of fireworks, but there are concerns on both sides of the issue.

“The question then becomes: do we, as citizens, do what’s right and try to stay within the bounds of the law and the ordinances provided by the city council, and be mindful of those around us when we’re discharging fireworks, or do we try to eliminate them altogether,” Moore said.

He said he feels the ordinance in place is a fair one, but he’s looking at how other cities are enforcing fireworks to better address the issue in Sioux City.

Moore adds that he hopes City Council will have a reviewed plan in place before New Year’s Eve.