Mayor Pete Buttigieg hosted town hall at West Middle School

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Despite the winter weather, many Siouxlanders came out to see the new Democratic frontrunner in person Tuesday night.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg hosting a town hall at West Middle School Tuesday night, telling Siouxlanders he’s impressed so many people came out, despite the weather.

He also met with voters in Storm Lake and Denison earlier Tuesday, saying he appreciates the personal campaigning he gets to do in communities all over Iowa.

“I found the experience with campaigning in Iowa to be extremely rewarding. It has the value of cutting a national campaign down to size, forcing you to be in a room with people looking them in the eye, and talking about what matters to them. The same is true of the other early states: New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada,” said Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Democratic Presidential Candidate.

A recent poll of those early states showing Buttigieg’s as the new frontrunner in the crowded Democratic field of candidates.

Tuesday night’s Sioux City stop the end of his two-day tour of Western Iowa.