SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The top polling Democratic candidate will be in Siouxland next week.

On Tuesday, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg will be holding a town hall at West Middle School in Sioux City with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Buttigieg will also be at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake at 2 p.m.on Tuesday.

The 37-year old Democrat has surged in polling both in Iowa and in New Hampshire, the second state in the nomination process.