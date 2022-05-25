BLOOMFIELD, Neb. (KCAU) — The mayor of Bloomfield, Nebraska, Philip Schroeder, has died at the age of 53.

Schroeder died in his home on May 18, according to his obituary.

Raised on a farm just north of town, Schroeder attended Bloomfield Community Schools, active in football, band, and FFA. He graduated in 1987, before earning a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1991.

Schroeder was elected to the position of mayor in Bloomfield in 2010.

City Administrator Collette Panning told KCAU 9 that Schroeder was a great man and did so much for the community. She added that he is going to be missed.

The position of mayor will be temporarily filled by the city council president, Brad Eckman, for the remainder of the term. Eckman will then have 30 days to take nominations to fill his position in the city council. The November election will then decide who will permanently fill the roles.

There are two people who filed in February to run for the position of mayor. That included Eckman and Bryan Young. They would serve a four-year term.

A visitation will take place Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Memorial services for Schroeder will then be held Saturday at 10-:30 a.m. with a burial following at the Bloomfield City Cemetery