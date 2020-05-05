Mayor of North Sioux City has resigned

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) – The City of North Sioux City has confirmed that Mayor Randy Fredericksen has resigned, effective Tuesday.

The North Sioux City Council said they were informed about Mayor Fredericksen’s resignation earlier on Tuesday.

The Council mentions that there was a general allegation of misconduct.

The City Council said they take “this seriously and will certainly review any specific allegations of improper conduct by its members.”

The City of North Sioux City wants to thank Mayor Fredericksen for over 40 years of his service to the City as the Public Works Superintendent as well as the last five years as Mayor.