SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The city of Sioux City is welcoming a special visitor from over-seas — the mayor of Gjilan, Kosovo.

Sioux City and Gjilan became sister cities back in 2020. Tuesday, Gjilan’s mayor Alban Hyseni made his first-ever trip to Siouxland and toured the Sioux City Public Museum and Art Center, he also met with several city leaders. Hyseni said he has a lot of ideas to bring back to his community.

“We have seen the career center today, which is probably one of the examples that we need to have back home as well. The labor market doesn’t really comply with the education system back home. So what we need to do is have an education system that prepares the young generation for the labor market. They need to be more prepared to give students not just theoretical knowledge but practical knowledge,” Hyseni said.

“I say over and over, the successes we have in Sioux City are because of our volunteers, they helped tremendously and they’ve seen your city and traveled your country and the other thing we have in common is diversity,” said Sioux City Mayor Pro-tem Dan Moore.

Siouxland leaders are also looking to start a pen pal program between students in Sioux City and in Gjilan and maybe an exchange program down the line.