Mayor breaks tie, Sioux Falls strikes down mask mandate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) – Sioux Falls officials struck down a mask mandate, with the mayor breaking a tie vote on the issue among city council members with his “no” vote.

Mayor Paul TenHaken casted the deciding vote on a measure that would have required face coverings in public areas.

TenHaken and some council members were concerned about enforcing the mandate, with TenHaken explaining the reason he did not vote to approve the proposal was that it would be unenforcable.

TenHaken still strongly encourages folks to wear masks in public spaces.