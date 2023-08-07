SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Mayor Bob Scott was asked by reporters Monday night about to impending decommissioning of the USS Sioux City.

The US Navy has set August 14 for that event.

The ship is one of several littoral combat ships being taken out of service, about 5 years after its launch. Scott says he has serious concerns.

“51 senators can’t do something about this and question the navy then we have way too big of a defense budget. Thats ridiculous. It’s a waste of money that never should have happened and we never should have gone to private citizens and raised the kind of money we raised to have a big event, it’s just ridiculous, ” Scott said.

Scott says a legacy fund developed to provide financial support to crew members of the “Sioux City” and family members.. Remains intact. The board overseeing the fund will eventually find a new way to allocate those dollars at a later date according to Scott.