Mayflower Church provides drive-up food delivery to Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Even though many Siouxlanders continue to practice social distancing, some are taking the opportunity to be closer to their neighbors.

Mayflower Church in Sioux City normally has a monthly breakfast for their community and those in need, but with recent COVID-19 restrictions, that just wasn’t possible.

With some help from Zestos, a faith-based non-profit, the church found a way to still provide to their community by drive-up food delivery on Saturday.

“I think it’s probably one of the most noble things to do in life is to care for our neighbors and right now our neighbors could use a little help,” said Rod Hofmeyer, director at Zestos, Inc.

Hofmeyer said he’s grateful for the 12 volunteers who lent a hand and added even finding help these days poses a challenge.

“People are just hesitant to get out and do anything. It’s really wonderful that we got a chance to do this today. It’s nice that the rain waited, too,” said Hofmeyer.

Mayflower Church will hold its next drive-up food delivery on April 25.