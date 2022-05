WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) — MayDay STOL Drag Races‘ remaining events have been canceled after a pilot lost their life during a plane crash.

According to MayDay officials, a meeting was held on Saturday where it was determined that the events planned for the three days of races will be canceled.

The meeting took place after a fatal plane crash occurred while approaching the Wayne Airport.

The pilot has not been identified and the investigation is still ongoing.