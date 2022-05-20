WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) — The Wayne MayDay STOL Drag Races have canceled Friday night’s events.

According to their Facebook page, all events for Friday night have been canceled due to an undisclosed onsight incident.

It is encouraged that the area be avoided for the time being.

Observers at the scene tell KCAU 9 that a plane participating in Friday’s STOL Drag Races apparently stalled and crashed to the ground. One onlooker estimated the plane was about 100 feet in the air when it stalled and spun. This information is currently unconfirmed by officials.

A pilot we spoke with said these types of incidents are unusual.

Officials aren’t confirming any injuries at this time.