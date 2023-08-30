SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Utah-based convenience store chain Maverik has completed the acquisition of Kum and Go and Solar Transport.

Company officials state that the closing of the transaction brings more than 400 Kum and Go locations in 13 states into Maverik’s fold.

The store’s network is now more than 800 stores in 20 states with about 14,000 team members.

Maverik also has solar transport, a tank truck carrier, and a logistic provider. The financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.