ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– Maurice-Orange City-Floyd Valley School District is putting a variety of school equipment for folks to purchase.

In 2020, MOC-Floyd Valley passed a bond to build a new elementary school that will fit students from both Orange City and Hospers under one roof. The new building is expected to be operational for the 2023 school year, leaving the old buildings to be taken over by their respective cities.

With the Orange City Elementary School closing down school officials have decided to auction off many school items, from outdoor playground equipment to lockers and toilets.

“Some of the things we have there are in good condition, they just may not fit in the space that we have now. So why not provide that opportunity for someone else and why not try to, we are dutch you know, why not try to earn some revenue back to help pay for things,” said Russ Adams superintendent with MOC-Floyd Valley School District.

The auction will end next week, with buyers being able to pick up their purchases immediately.