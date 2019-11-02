Maternity shortage in Iowa causes mothers to travel long distances for care

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU)- As couples grow their families here in Iowa, finding maternity care can be difficult. There has been a number of maternity units that have closed their doors in the past year.

Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars is working hard to provide the care these women need at a location that’s convenient.

“We are really excited and it’s hard to believe that November 22nd is almost here,” said Kristen Fober an expecting mother.

Kristen and husband Luke Fober are eagerly expecting their first child.

“It’s just such an exciting time and we’re looking forward to having a little person in our family,” said Fober.

But that excitement can be clouded for many who live long distances from a hospital. Nationally, rural maternity units are closing, with eight shutting down in Iowa last year alone.

Causing women who live outside of city limits to be at higher risk for infant death and childbirth-related complications. Hoping to combat the problem Floyd Valley Hospital in Le Mars is looking to add on more family medicine doctors.

“Some OB patients who still travel to the big cities to deliver their babies, we are capable of delivering your babies and taking care of you here in our hospital you don’t have to travel far away,” said Ellen Aquino a Family Medicine doctor at Floyd Valley Healthcare.

“Its an ease to know that we only have a five-minute drive and don’t have to worry about a half-hour somewhere else or forty minutes or even an hour,” said Fober.

In Iowa one-third of births are in rural areas, creating travel barriers for expecting mothers in need of emergency assistance. In many cases, small hospitals are not able to take on these high-risk pregnancies.

“A patient wants a vaginal birth after a previous c-section so those patients from the get-go we can not deliver here but we can provide prenatal care and refer them when it’s time to have the baby,” said Aquino.

But even though they don’t always have the resources to take on every case. The hospital is working hard to add quality care to every family.

“We know that we are in good hands here and that they will do the best that they can and that’s all we can ask for,” said Fober.

Along with expecting families the family medical team at Floyd Valley is growing adding on a new OB doctor by next year. Helping deliver the 120 births the hospital takes on a year.