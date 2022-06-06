SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Something will be cooking at the Orpheum Theatre on September.

According to a release, TCG Entertainment, in association with Endemol Shine North America, have announced the MasterChef Junior Live! Tour.

The event will be traveling through 25 cities including Sioux City at the Orpheum Theatre.

The show is scheduled for September 15. Tickets will be available starting June 10 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased either at the Orpheum website or the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center.