SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Being able to cook a masterpiece meal is impressive at any age, but the kids on Master Chef Junior really know their stuff.

The contestants from Season 8 of the show will be kicking off their tour at the Orpheum Theatre on Thursday showing Siouxlanders how to make amazing dishes with the skills they learned from Gordon Ramsay himself.

KCAU 9 spoke with event coordinator Enzo Carannante from the Orpheum about why they brought the show to Siouxland.

“I personally love cooking with my family so I’m really excited for people to come out, get that experience of cooking and see how that translates to fun and enjoyment,” said Carannante.

Each of the former contestants will be demonstrating their signature dish to a live audience and they hope to have some fun with it.

“I really hope you guys are able to take away some cooking techniqes, to just have fun with cooking. Cooking is a lot of people think of it as high pressure but, I think cooking — what makes it so much fun and interesting is you can really throw whatever you want together and maybe make something taste good,” said contestant Molly Leighninger.

Sioux City is their first top in the tour with their next stop being in Burnsville, Minnesota.