SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – An artist from New York responsible for major public works all over the world, is now being her talent to Sioux City.

Amanda Browder is spearheading a major installation that will ramp up during this year’s ArtSplash and be revealed at ArtSplash 2024.

When complete, Browder’s work, Razzle Dazzle, will cover the Sioux City Art Center’s Atrium, glass hallway, brick, and a portion of the Gilchrist Learning Center.

Browder will be working to gather fabric, then she will have sewing days, where, together, the community will help create a massive art installation.

“When you enter the space right now it’s kind of just sunshine and we’re going to be creating something with all the colors of the rainbow that are completely filling this space. I’m trying to get out the word to ask people from the city to come donate fabrics, we’re looking for cotton, non-stretchy, saturated color, patterns, solids. Maybe no white because we have enough outside and just really to be able to come and create this massive thing,” said Amanda Browder, artist commissioned for the project.

The work on the project will start this summer, with Browder onsite at the art center during ArtSplash 2023.