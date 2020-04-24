Mass testing in Fremont confirms 25 new COVID-19 cases

FREMONT, Neb. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 25 new cases of COVID-19 following a mass testing event in Fremont.

According to the Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD), 94 tests were administered Tuesday at Fremont Middle School.

The health department worked with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska National Guard to conduct the mass testing event.

3RPHD also collaborated with local hospitals, food production facilities, long term care facilities and emergency management to identify potential candidates for testing.

The test results are listed by their county of origin below.

Dodge County 10 children 11 adults

Saunders County One child One adult

Douglas County Two adults



According to the health department, 90% of the new cases were close contacts of previously confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The new positives bring the health district, which covers Dodge, Saunders and Washington Counties to 71 confirmed cases of COVID-19.