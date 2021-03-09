Mass fish kill reported at Snyder Bend Park

SALIX, Iowa (KCAU) — A large number of fish were found dead at Snyder Bend Park near Salix.

According to the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, the mass kill was likely due to water levels being low, and many fish in the lake using oxygen. They said that ice and snow cover prevented oxygen production.

The Iowa DNR is monitoring the water levels of the lake and working to mitigate the low water level issue to maintain a more reliable water flow level in the lake.

The Dorothy Pecaut Center said that bald eagles were seen feeding on the dead fish along the shore.