Mass COVID-19 testing to take place in Winnebago

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) – Winnebago health officials announced there will be mass testing in the community Tuesday.

TestNebraska has teamed up with the Winnebago Health Department and the Winnebago Tribe to provide COVID-19 testing to Nebraska residents on Tuesday, according to a release from the Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System.

Officials said testing will be held at the Winnebago Public School Bus Barn on 107 West Osborn St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone can be tested whether they have symptoms or not. Minors must be accompanied by a legal guardian. Testing will be walk-up only. People should register by going to the TestNebraska website and selecting the Winnebago site option. Those wishing to be tested should bring identification and registration confirmation from TestNebraska.

Onsite staff will register people as well, but due to limited space and time constraints, people are asked to pre-register if possible. Masks must be worn at all times per Winnebago Tribal Law, and individuals should practice social distancing.

Testing will only be for whether someone currently has COVID-19.

The Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System said testing is crucial to combat the coronavirus because it helps identify cases and provides necessary public health data that helps track and mitigate the spread of the virus.