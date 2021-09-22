Masks to be required on Sioux City community school buses

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — All students and drivers will have to wear a mask on Sioux City school district buses starting Thursday.

According to a release from the Sioux City Community School District, the mask mandate is in accordance with state and federal guidance, even though there are no mask mandates in place for school buildings or school events.

In a letter to families, officials said the change comes after a federal judge put a temporary restraining order on a bill signed by Iowa Governor Kim Reynold that banned mask mandates on school property. Since then, the Iowa Department of Education is requiring masks to be worn on public transportation, which includes school buses, in accordance with the CDC and supported by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

As part of the Iowa Department of Educations requirement, the district is implementing the requirement starting Thursday. Including to and from school, the mandate includes any extra-curricular travel on school buses and will remain in effect until guidance is changed.

“We understand this change could cause frustration for some, and we ask for your patience as we work to make certain we follow all laws in place at the state and federal levels,” the letter says.

Get news sent directly to your email.

Subscribe to KCAU 9 Newsletters here.

The district will have some disposable masks available on our buses; however, every student who rides school buses should have their own mask.