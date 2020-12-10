Masks helping Siouxlanders discover hearing loss

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Masks are becoming a new necessity. You wear one mostly everywhere you go, every day. However, the extra piece of cloth is now becoming a pathway to discovering hearing loss.

Over the past few months, calls have been pouring into the office of Dr. Colette Hadden, an audiologist at Hearing Specialists P.C., wondering if it’s them or the mask.

“People who are even questioning their hearing a little bit have found that the masks are making them come in now- where they could get by with visual cues and now they cant,” said Hadden.

It wasn’t until people started wearing masks that Doug Smith realized he had a hearing problem.

“Going out in public at all, you know, grocery store, anything else like that, you know I don’t care if it’s getting your hair cut or whatever, when they have a mask on, number one it’s muffled, number two is you can’t read lips. In my job alone, and what we do is a lot of times, if a person comes in that is a soft spoken person that is wearing a mask, I refer them to one of my younger salesman that has better hearing,” said Smith.

The majority of people, even with a mild hearing loss, it makes it significantly worse so people that already have correction with hearing aids are saying, how do i make it better?” said Hadden.

The most common treatment for permanent hearing loss in adults is a hearing aid. Some hearing aids are now adding a mask feature to their app.

“it increases the mid and high frequencies, automatically, reduces extra noise and focuses more on the speaker” COLETTE

Experts said when wearing a mask, projecting words and increasing volume are the best ways to communicate with someone who is hard of hearing.