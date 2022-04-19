SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is no longer enforcing the use of face coverings on public transportation and in transportation facilities.

According to a release, Sioux City Transit and Sioux Gateway Airport/Brigadier General Bud Day Field passengers will not be required to wear protective masks or face coverings on buses or within facilities beginning on April 19 until further notice.

Airline passengers are encouraged to check requirements in place at other destinations as mask requirements may still be in place.