Mask orders stay at forefront of virus outbreak in Nebraska

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Cities in Nebraska juggle the issue of whether to require masks as the state’s governor continues to resist issuing a statewide mask mandate while the coronavirus pandemic takes a toll on the state.

The Omaha suburb of Papillion is voting Thursday on a proposal to require masks in public buildings. Grand Island police have made clear they’ll enforce that city’s mandate, passed last week, by charging violators with public nuisance counts.

A surge in cases in recent weeks led Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts to reissue some statewide restrictions, including requiring masks in salons and tattoo parlors. But Ricketts has refused to impose a statewide mask mandate.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories