SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – 2021 marks the 100 year anniversary since Mary Treglia helped efforts to open a community house in Sioux City.

Treglia devoted her life to social work, acting as director of the community house for 34 years before she passed away in 1959.

The house continues to strive towards Treglia’s mission of empowering communities through serving and responding to the needs of Siouxland’s immigrant population as well as celebrating their diversity.