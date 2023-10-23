SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Mary J. Treglia Community House is hosting the Citizenship Oath Ceremony to welcome the community’s newest citizens.

Thirty candidates from 12 countries are taking their last step toward their United States citizenship.

There will be an Oath Ceremony on Thursday, Oct 26, at 12:30 p.m. at the Mary J. Treglia Community House. The public is welcome to the event.

Mary J. Treglia Community House has provided citizenship and immigration services to this region for more than 100 years. Its mission is to identify and respond to the needs of Siouxland’s immigrant population through service, advocacy, and education.

“Our goal is to welcome individuals and families into this country, empower them to become self-sufficient, and watch them thrive,” states Barb Newhouse, executive director. “If Mary J. Treglia were with us today, she would be so proud of this diverse group becoming citizens of the United States of America. I, too, am so proud.”