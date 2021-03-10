Mary J. Treglia Community House to hold vaccine clinic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Mary J. Traglia Community House is joining the growing number of places you can get your COVID-19 vaccination.

Next Wednesday, March 17, the community house will be hosting a vaccination clinic in partnership with Siouxland District Health and they aim to help those who may slip through the cracks of the more traditional avenues.

“One of our big goals at Mary Traglia is to make sure that everyone has access to the services and the things that they need and this is a need that our community has right now and we want to make sure that happens,” said Becky Carlson.

Carlson said reservations are being taken by phone and workers at the center will be helping people sign up.