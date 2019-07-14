Marty’s Tap turns 50

Local News

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sometimes you just want to go where everybody knows your name.

For a lot of people in Sioux City that place is Marty’s Tap who turns 50 this year. To celebrate the occasion they threw a party on Saturday, July 13, with local performers and pot luck. To many regulars, it’s more than just a place to grab a drink but more like a family.

“It means a lot, a lot. Already seeing some new and old faces. These are the people that have kept Marty’s a float for 50 years,” Kelly Quinn, the owner of Marty’s Tap said.

Those who celebrated on Saturday say they hope Marty’s will last for another 50 years to come.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story