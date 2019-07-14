Marty’s Tap turns 50

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sometimes you just want to go where everybody knows your name.

For a lot of people in Sioux City that place is Marty’s Tap who turns 50 this year. To celebrate the occasion they threw a party on Saturday, July 13, with local performers and pot luck. To many regulars, it’s more than just a place to grab a drink but more like a family.

“It means a lot, a lot. Already seeing some new and old faces. These are the people that have kept Marty’s a float for 50 years,” Kelly Quinn, the owner of Marty’s Tap said.

Those who celebrated on Saturday say they hope Marty’s will last for another 50 years to come.