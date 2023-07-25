MARTINSBURG, Neb. (KCAU)– On Sunday, Bob Lamprecht, the previous owner of ‘Bob’s Bar’ in Martinsburg, Nebraska passed away, leaving a hole in the hearts of many in the community.

In 1972, Bob bought the building for his bar from his in-laws and since then he’s served large portions of food to all who walked in.

“My parents put it on the map and I’m glad that I can be the one to carry it on,” said Bobbi Keil, Bob’s daughter, and owner of Bob’s Bar.

Bobbi Keil is the daughter of Bob Lamprecht and has been running ‘Bob’s Bar’ for the last 18 years. She described her father as a very outgoing person.

“He was fun, loved people, loved being around people, loved gardening, loved helping people. just it was all about the people,” said Keil.

When Bob started his bar back in ’72, he had one goal in mind.

“Just wanted it laid back and fun. Just a little hole in the wall after he got done working he would go play pool or we also used to have a bowling machine, and we used to bowl on it. Just have fun and be around people,” said Keil.

Terry Henschke has been a regular at Bob’s since it opened, he says he got to know Bob pretty well over the years.

“Pass bowl back and forth between each other, and joke and laugh about different things, and he was always busy and we always had a good time I guess, so he’s always been kinda a friend he always had time to talk and even when he was getting bad he was always pretty good guy to talk to,” said Henschke.

The name of ‘Bob’s Bar’ has spread far and wide, bringing in people from out-of-state and sometimes country

“I had a lady, she’s from Ponca and said that she had her ‘Bob’s Bar’ shirt on and went to Belize, and somebody over there knew where bob was In Belize,” said Keil.

“We’re on vacation from Chicago and it’s just adds to our trip. The comradery of the employees, you know, very warm feeling in here,” said Sam Resch, a first-time Bob’s Bar customer.

Since Keil was little she’s been helping out at Bob’s, washing dishes, and eventually making food. Keil told me the bar is filled with so many memories of her and Bob.

“The pool tournaments, the fun jokes, you can’t pick one. There’s so many, there’s so many you forget them, you know,” said Keil.

Bob was 80 years old when he passed away and on August 19th a celebration of life will be held at ‘Bob’s Bar’, everybody’s welcome to attend.