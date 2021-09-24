Martina McBride concert in Sioux City set for January

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Martina McBride is set to perform in Sioux City in January 2022.

The country singer will be playing at the Orpheum Theater on January 13. She had originally been scheduled to perform April 18, 2020, but the concert was rescheduled multiple times due to the global pandemic.

Tickets for the concert are available now at the Primebank Box Office or online. Any tickets already bought for the previously canceled shows will be honored for the January 13 concert.

McBride has had six #1 hits and 20 Top 10 singles while having sold more than 18 million albums. McBride has also won major music awards, including winning the Country Music Association’s Female Vocalist of the Year four times and the three Top Female Vocalist awards from the Academy of Country Music.