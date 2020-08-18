Martina McBride concert in Sioux City rescheduled for 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Martina McBride concert in Sioux City has been rescheduled for 2021.

The concert, recently scheduled for September, 2020, at the Orpheum Theatre, has been rescheduled to September 16, 2021.

Any tickets already bought will be honored for the rescheduled show. For those who bought tickets and can’t attend the new date, the tickets can be refunded by calling the Primebank box office at 712-279-4850 ext. 6. Refunds need to be requested by through September 17 at 10 p.m.

The concert was orignally scheduled for April 18, but was pushed back to Septemberr due to the pandemic.

McBride has had six #1 hits and 20 Top 10 singles while having sold more than 18 million albums. McBride has also won major music awards, including winning the Country Music Association’s Female Vocalist of the Year four times and the three Top Female Vocalist awards from the Academy of Country Music.