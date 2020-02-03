Martina McBride coming to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City will be hosting county artist Martina McBride.

The multiple Grammy nominee will be performing at the Orpheum Theatre on April 18 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. They are available at the Primebank Box Office or online at the Orpheum’s website.

McBride has had six #1 hits and 20 Top 10 singles while having sold more than 18 million albums. McBride has also won major music awards, including winning the Country Music Association’s Female Vocalist of the Year four times and the three Top Female Vocalist awards from the Academy of Country Music.

McBride was also awarded the Covenant House Beacon of Hope Award and Music Business Association’s prestigious 2015 Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian Award for her philanthropic efforts on behalf of domestic violence.