Martina McBride at Orpheum rescheduled for fall

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Martina McBride concert originally scheduled for April 18 at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City has been rescheduled.

The concert will now be held on September 24.

Spectra officials said the rescheduling was done due to the current global health crisis.

Spectra mention that all the tickets will be honored for the new concert date.

For those not able to attend, refunds can be requested by at the point of purchase.

Those with questions can call the Primebank Box Office at 712-279-4850, ext. 6.

